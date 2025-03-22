In a shocking case, a man in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh shot his wife and three children with his licensed gun, killing the kids while seriously injuring his wife. The accused has been identified as on Yogesh Rohila, a local BJP worker who is said to be mentally unstable.

The incident took place in Sangakheda village of Gangoh area of ​​Saharanpur, where the neighbors were heard sounds of gunshots from Rohila’s house. They rushed to the house but found it locked from inside. After some persuasion, Yogesh Rohila opened the door, and then called the police himself narrating what has happened.

The villages found his wife Neha (32), their sons Shivansh (4) and Devansh (7), and daughter Shraddha (8) with gunshot wounds on their heads. Shraddha died on the spot, and the other three were rushed to the hospital.

But the two kids died during treatment, while their mother is battling for life at the hospital as her condition remains critical.

Yogesh didn’t try to escape from the scene, and the police detained him on the spot. As per reports, initial investigation has revealed that the BJP leader was not mentally sound in recent times, and he was being treated for the condition. He used his licensed weapon for the crime.

The police have launched a probe into the matter. The accused is a member of the BJP district executive and a former district vice-president of BJYM.