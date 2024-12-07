Samajwadi Party to quit MVA Alliance over Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray)’s ‘Hindutva agenda’: Abu Azmi

On Saturday, December 7, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi announced that their party is going to quit Maha Vikas Aghaadi Alliance in Maharashtra. As per Abu Azmi, the decision to separate from the alliance was taken over Shiv Sena (UBT)’s ‘Hindutva Agenda’.

Samajwadi Party’s decision came a day after a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader allegedly hailed the demolition of Babri mosque and a related newspaper advertisement. Babri Mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992.

Abu Azmi further said, “After the defeat in assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, in an internal meeting, told his leaders and party workers to aggressively pursue the Hindutva agenda.”

Notably, the MVA Alliance was swept away in the recent Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, with the ruling MahaYuti Alliance returning to power with a thumping victory.