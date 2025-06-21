Sambhajinagar: Dalit man hacked to death for urinating near a chicken shop, Sameer, Babar, and Sajju arrested

A dispute over urinating near a chicken shop led to the killing of a 35-year-old man in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar late Thursday. The fight involved the use of a cleaver by the accused, leaving two others severely injured. Police have arrested five persons, including the shop owner, in the case.

Nitin (35), along with his brother Sachin (32) and friend Datta Jadav, was at a local eatery enjoying a meal when Nitin stepped out to urinate. Qureshi objected to this, and an argument broke out. The situation escalated, leading to the involvement of Datta and Sachin. Tempers flared, and the three got into a physical altercation. In a fit of rage, Qureshi grabbed a cleaver used for chopping meat and attacked all three men, police said.

Nitin died on the spot, while the other two were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested Mastan alias Nanna Qureshi (29), Babar Sheikh (32), Sameer Khan (19), Sajin alias Sajju Qureshi (29), and Nasir Khan (20). The accused were presented before a special court on Friday and were granted bail due to a technical issue, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Swami.