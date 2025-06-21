Sambhal: Raza-e-Mustafa mosque committee begins self-demolition after receiving notice for illegal encroachment

In a significant development from Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, the Raza-e-Mustafa Mosque Committee has begun demolishing the mosque structure after receiving a notice for illegal encroachment. Located in the Laxman Ganj Waris Nagar area, the mosque is among 34 structures — including 33 houses — that authorities claim were built on encroached public land.

Following the notice, which was served to all violators, the mosque committee hired around a dozen labourers and commenced demolition work on June 18. On Saturday, they formally began dismantling the structure.

District Magistrate Dr. Rajendra Pensia reiterated the administration’s stance: “Illegal encroachments on public land will not be tolerated. People are advised to remove them voluntarily, or the administration will step in.”

He added that the Raza-e-Mustafa Mosque Committee’s notice period expired on Friday, but the administration granted a one-day extension to allow voluntary compliance. “If they fail to demolish the mosque within the deadline, the Nagar Palika and Revenue Department will take action,” the DM stated.

The crackdown is part of a larger drive in the district targeting unauthorized constructions and aims to send a clear message: encroachment, regardless of the institution, will face firm administrative action.