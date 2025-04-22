In a rare but powerful gesture, Saudi Arabia deployed F-15 fighter jets to escort Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft as it entered Saudi airspace en route to Jeddah on Tuesday, April 22. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the port city in four decades.

As a mark of respect, Saudi fighter jets escorted PM Modi's plane after it entered Saudi Arabian airspace…

PM Modi embarked on the two-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting India’s deep-rooted and evolving partnership with the kingdom. In his departure statement, Modi noted the growing strategic depth in areas like defence, energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

The visit is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, energy, defence, and regional connectivity. PM Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, with several key agreements likely to be signed.