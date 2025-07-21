In a significant relief, the Supreme Court on July 17, 2025, restrained the Telangana Police from arresting petitioner Raushan Sinha in connection with a 2024 FIR filed over a social media post.

Sinha, a popular social media user who goes by the handle @MrSinha_, took to X to share the Supreme Court protection in the matter.

A year ago, Congressis had filed an FIR against me in Telangana over this below tweet…. Telangana Police (not one but a whole team) even reached my home to arrest me as if it was a matter of national security.



I took it to SC and finally the SC ordered no arrest in this case.… https://t.co/ucQxkNmAMd pic.twitter.com/P0ECMpffHY — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) July 21, 2025

Sinha had posted pictures of Rahul Gandhi with controversial comment he had purportedly made in the Lok Sabha last year.

The case, initiated by Congress-affiliated complainants, alleged criminal offences under Sections 352, 353(2), 353(1)(c), and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), accusing Sinha of sharing a provocative tweet.

A Cyber Crime police team from Hyderabad had even reached Sinha’s residence to arrest him.

Challenging the High Court’s refusal to grant interim protection, Sinha approached the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition. A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih ordered that Sinha shall not be arrested without the Court’s permission and directed him to appear before the investigating officer on July 25. The Court also scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks.