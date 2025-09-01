Monday, September 1, 2025

SCO Summit: Russian President Putin greets PM Modi with warm hug, duo shares light moments with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping

On Monday (1st September), Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a warm hug at the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin city of China.

The two world leaders also shared light moments with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at the event before walking towards the stage for a group photo.

“Always a delight to meet President Putin!,” the Indian Prime tweeted on X (formerly Twitter). He is set to address the plenary session of the SCO.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com