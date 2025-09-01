SCO Summit: Russian President Putin greets PM Modi with warm hug, duo shares light moments with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping

On Monday (1st September), Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a warm hug at the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin city of China.

The two world leaders also shared light moments with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at the event before walking towards the stage for a group photo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a warm hug.



They share light moments with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping before walking towards the stage for a photo session. pic.twitter.com/dUAVjZtXsY — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) September 1, 2025

“Always a delight to meet President Putin!,” the Indian Prime tweeted on X (formerly Twitter). He is set to address the plenary session of the SCO.