SDPI worker Wahidur Rahman, on bail after throwing a bomb, gets arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate on the night of Thursday, 20 March, arrested an SDPI worker named Wahidur Rahman in Coimbatore’s Mettupalayam.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is considered the political arm of the People’s Front of India (PFI). As per reports, a team of ED officials reached the residence of Rahman to conduct searches. Some documents were seized and subsequently, Rahman was arrested.

On the night, Rahman was sent to Delhi, accompanied by ED officials, for further investigations.

SDPI functionaries and cadre gathered outside Rahman’s residence and raised slogans against the Central government while the search was on.

28-year-old Rahman was arrested in 2022 for throwing a bomb at a building after the government banned the PFI. He was later released by the court on conditional bail.