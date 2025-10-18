Just days before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has suffered a major setback. Hemant Soren’s party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has announced its decision to break away from the alliance and contest six assembly seats in Bihar on its own.

According to media reports, JMM’s central general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya announced the decision, saying it was taken on an auspicious occasion: Dhanteras and Mahadev’s Pradosh Tithi.

JMM will now field its candidates from Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria (ST), Manihari (ST), Jamui, and Pirpainti (SC)constituencies. Bhattacharya said the Mahagathbandhan, particularly the RJD, failed to offer the party a “respectable share” of seats despite JMM’s full support to RJD and Congress in Jharkhand.

He reminded that during the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, JMM had not only given seats to the RJD but had also ensured a ministerial post for its lone MLA in the coalition government, a courtesy that was not reciprocated in Bihar.