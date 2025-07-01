Bangladesh: Shahidul Islam and his gang attack Hindu temples, vandalise idols of deities, threaten to evict Hindus

On Saturday (28th June), a violent mob led by local gangster Shahidul Islam carried out temple vandalism and attacked Hindu homes in Thakurgaon district in Rangpur Division of Bangladesh.

Islam had an ongoing dispute with the Hindu residents of the area over a parcel of land. An elderly Hindu man, identified as Bijoy Chandra Roy, confirmed the targeted attack that aimed at encroaching his property.

Shahidul Islam and his men also placed a red flag pole outside the house of Bijoy Chandra Roy. They also destroyed the idols of Hindu deities, set fire to homes of minority Hindus and threatened to evict them from the area.

A Facebook video, showcasing the extent of destruction of idols of Goddess Manasa, was shared by a Hindu organisation named ‘Bangladesh Agniveer, Rangpur Division’ on Sunday (29th June).

“They (Shahidul Islam and his men) came here armed with weapons…Some brought dao with them,” the local Hindu women were heard saying in the background.

“They destroyed idols of Hindu deities…They threatened to evict Hindus from the area. They said that they would not let us live here,” the victims informed.

Local Hindu women narrate their ordeal

“They threatened to burn down our homes…They told us that they will come again and wreak more havoc after capturing our land,” the Hindu women highlighted plans of Shahidul Islam to force exodus of the minority community.

Last month, the Hindu community staged protest against attempts to encroach upon temple land and targeted attack on the President of the temple committee in Khagra Madhya Durgapur in Naogaon district of Bangladesh.