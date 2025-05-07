Shahjahanpur: Enraged over a 12-year-old’s comments on ‘Operation Sindoor’, Moeed Khan stabs the Hindu child, raises Pakistan Zindabad slogan

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim youth Moeed Khan got enraged over the discussion of India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Islamic terrorists. Moeed stabbed a 12-year-old boy Surjeet who was discussing this operation and seriously injured him. The Muslim youth also raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. The incident took place in Powayan area of Shahjahanpur.

The 12-year-old minor had gone to the vegetable market where he started discussing the Operation Sindoor with some people there. Moeed got upset over their discussions and started using abusive language.

Moeed Khan then injured the minor slashing his hand with a knife. Surjeet has been admitted to the local hospital for treatment. It has been reported that another youth named Vakil was involved with him in the attack. Moeed Khan also raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad after the attack.

After this, the people who were present there roughed up Moeed Khan. The other youth managed to run away from the spot. People of Hindu organizations who reached at the location initiated a protest against the incident. The accused Moeed Khan has been arrested by the police and the case is under investigation.