Shahjahanpur, UP: Azim writes threat letter to assassinate Yogi Adityanath, wanted to frame his relatives Abid Ansari and Mehndi in terrorism charges 

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a threat letter was received by the police officials where two persons named Abid Ansari and Mehndi Ansari had claimed that they are criminals trained in Pakistan and they want to assassinate CM Yogi Adatyanath.

The handwritten note also claimed that Abid and Mehndi are back in India to take revenge for the mafia dons Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari.

Taking swift action on the letter, police traced the CCTV footage of the delivery and discovered the actual sender.

As per the police, the letter was sent by a man named Azim, who is a relative of Abid and Mehndi. Azim has an ongoing land dispute with Abid and Mehndi, so he wanted them jailed on charges of terrorism so he could claim their land.

Police have arrested Azim for sending the false threat letter.