Shakeel, father of 6, marries son’s fiancée: Son found intimate photos, wife alleges abuse and late-night calls

In a bizarre and unsettling twist from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, a 55-year-old man named Shakeel ended up marrying his own son’s fiancée. Shakeel, a resident of Bansnagali village, tied the knot with a 22-year-old woman who was originally engaged to his 17-year-old son just days earlier.

Shakeel is no stranger to family life—he already has six children and three grandchildren. According to his wife Shabana, trouble began brewing after their daughter’s wedding last month. That’s when Shakeel reportedly grew close to the young woman from a neighboring village. He told the family he was arranging her marriage to their teenage son, but due to the boy’s age, the family initially opposed the match.

Shabana alleges that Shakeel turned violent and forced the family to agree. Once the engagement was done, late-night video calls between Shakeel and the girl raised more red flags. When Shabana objected, she says Shakeel threatened her into silence.

The son eventually discovered inappropriate photos of his father and fiancée on Shakeel’s phone and called off the wedding in shock. What happened next stunned everyone—Shakeel allegedly fled with ₹2 lakh in cash and gold jewellery, then called from Delhi to announce that he had married his son’s would-be bride.

This twisted tale of betrayal and manipulation has left the village and the internet stunned.