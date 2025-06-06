Sharmistha Panoli released from jail after Calcutta High Court granted her interim bail

A day after getting interim relief from the Calcutta High Court, law student Sharmistha Panoli finally walked out of jail. Sharmistha was arrested by Bengal Police from Gurugram in Haryana over her video against Pakistan which was deemed to be blasphemous by some Indian Muslims.

After her arrest, she was sent to judicial custody. However, on June 5, Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to the influencer. It was observed by the court that the complaint against Panoli did not disclose any cognizable offence.

The Calcutta High Court also pulled up Bengal Police for their conduct during the entire episode and said, “You would be ashamed, this is about modesty of the young lady.”