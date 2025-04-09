Shazia Ilmi Vs Rajdeep Sardesai case: Delhi HC orders removal of footage from social media platforms, cites right to privacy

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, April 9, issued notice for the removal of 18-second footage featuring BJP leader Shazia Ilmi from social media platforms like X and Meta. Issuing notice today to Meta and X Corp, the court asked for the removal of 18-second footage that has been uploaded by 7 users on X and 1 user on Instagram.

Granting partial relief to Ilmi in her defamation suit against Rajdeep Sardesai, India Today Television, and others, the single-judge bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered the removal of the 18-second footage that showed Ilmi in her residence.

On April 4, the court had also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Ilmi for suppressing tweets that were a part of the same conversation.

Ilmi had permitted an India Today cameraman to record her at her residence while she participated in an India Today debate on Agniveers and Kargil Diwas on July 26. Ilmi had stated that despite her request to exclude her injured leg from the frame, she was recorded. She had chosen to leave the debate due to Rajdeep’s heckling and her microphone being muted. However, the cameraman had continued filming her, as per Ilmi’s defamation suit.