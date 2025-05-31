Shehbaz Sharif admits Pakistan goes around the world with a begging bowl, says he’s done passing the hat; video goes viral

In a dramatic address to the armed forces in Quetta, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted something that’s has been typical of Pakistan: a country that has been begging from anyone and everyone.

The international community no longer expects us to show up with a begging bowl,” Sharif claimed—ironically acknowledging that Pakistan’s global image has long resembled that of a nation perpetually passing the hat.

'…(intl community) Doesn't expect us to come with a begging bowl. I am the last person, along with the field Marshal Munir to carry this burden on my shoulder…' says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as he calls for usage of Pakistani natural resources



Vdo Ctsy: Pak media pic.twitter.com/B6iu7QLIe2 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 31, 2025

He reassured the audience that China remains Pakistan’s “most time-tested friend,” with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and the UAE trailing closely behind—essentially, the usual donors’ club with better PR.

Then came the sales pitch: “They expect us to engage in trade, innovation, research, health, education…”

“I am the last person—along with Field Marshal Asim Munir—to carry this burden,” Sharif declared, before promptly passing said burden to the people, “because it ultimately translates on the shoulders of this great nation.”

He ended with a call to “fully utilize natural resources”—a familiar promise from a country that’s been mining hope far longer than minerals.