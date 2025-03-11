Chhattisgarh: Shopkeeper Mohammed Rafiq shows porn video to minor girl, flashes his private parts, Hindus stage protest

On Monday (10th March), a shopkeeper identified as Mohammed Rafiq Khan exposed a minor girl to pornographic videos and then flashed his private parts in front of her. The incident occurred in Geedam town in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the 15-year-old victim had gone to Rafiq’s shop to get her watch repaired. She was accompanied by her brother.

Rafiq first showed pornographic videos to the girl and then pulled down his pants to show her his private parts. The traumatised victim fled the scene and divulged everything to her mother on returning home.

The girl’s father and local Hindus reached Rafiq’s shop on learning about the matter, but he had left for the masjid by then. The Hindus thereafter gathered outside the mosque but the accused managed to escape.

They staged a protest on National Highway 63 and set up a blockade, demanding prompt action from the local police. The cops pacified the protestors and arrested Rafiq on Monday (10th March) night by tracing his phone.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged into the matter based on the complaint of the victim’s father.