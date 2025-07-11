Rajasthan: Shopkeepers hit devotees for taking shelter from rain near Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar

On Friday morning, 11th July, A clash broke out between local shopkeepers and devotees near Khatu Shyam Temple in Sikar district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred took several devotees from Madhya Pradesh took shelter in nearby shops during the heavy rain. One family tried to take cover in a shop, but the shopkeeper asked them to leave.

Despite the family’s request to stay briefly due to the rain, the shopkeepers allegedly refused the request and started pushing the family. The situation quickly escalated, with shopkeepers attacking the devotees with sticks. The devotees resisted, leading to a physical altercation.

*Warning – Fight Scene*



खाटूश्याम जी में देशभर से लोग आते हैं वो ये वीडियो देखकर क्या सोचते होंगे?



– खाटूश्याम जी मंदिर के मुख्य द्वार की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते पर कुछ दुकानदारों ने श्रद्धालुओं को बेरहमी से पीटा है.



– जानकारी के मुताबिक बरसात में कुछ श्रद्धालु दुकान के साइड में… pic.twitter.com/SAUDHRsKVZ — Avdhesh Pareek (@Zinda_Avdhesh) July 11, 2025

The post is now circulating widely on social media, which is captured by a bystander. Devotees are claiming that they were attacked without provocation, while shopkeepers allege the devotees entered their shop without permission and caused chaos. The incident has sparked anger among devotees and heightened tensions in the area. Police have taken cognisance and arrested four people so far in connection with the fight