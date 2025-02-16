South Africa: Gay Imam murdered, used to run world’s only ‘gay friendly mosque’

An Imam has been murdered in broad daylight in South Africa. The name of the murdered Imam is Muhsin Hendricks. He was known as the world’s first openly ‘gay Imam’. He was the Imam of a mosque in the South African city of Gqeberha. It was the world’s first ‘gay friendly mosque’.

Muhsin was murdered when he was sitting with a man in a car. At that time, two attackers came on a bike and opened fire on them. The attackers had covered their faces with masks. A video of this murder is also going viral.

The murdered Imam Muhsin Hendricks had been working for LGBT Muslims for the last 25 years. He used to even perform the Nikah of such people. It is worth noting that Islamic fundamentalists have been constantly opposing LGBT identity. Being LGBTQ+ is a crime in all Islamic countries