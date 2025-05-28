South African bowler grabs Bangladesh batsman’s helmet as ugly scenes erupt during emerging players Test

During the unofficial Test between the emerging players between South Africa and Bangladesh, ugly scenes were witnessed between South Africa’s Tshepo Ntuli and Bangladesh’s Ripon Mondol.

The ugly spat started after Mondol hit Ntuli for a straight six. After the shot, Ripon walked towards his batting partner Mehidy Hasan, and seemingly exchanged some glances with Ntuli, and possibly some words. After that, Ntuli charged towards him, and grabbed the Bangladeshi batsman by the helmet.

Things got out of control between Tshepo Ntuli and Ripon Mondol during the SA Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging match today and the umpires were forced to intervene pic.twitter.com/EhYC6KVj4u — Werner (@Werries_) May 28, 2025

The two umpires and the South African fielders had to step in to separate the duo and try and calm the situation down. However, things didn’t immediately calm down as Ntuli threw the ball back at Ripon after the batsman had defended it back to the bowler.

Ntuli had the last laugh in their personal battle when he dismissed Mondol for 43.