South Korea: President Yoon Suk Yeol apologises for attempt to impose martial law

On Saturday, December 7, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has apologised for attempting martial law in the country. The president has also promised to accept any legal repercussions of his actions.

In a televised address, President Yoon expressed deep regret for causing public concern and inconvenience, and vowed never to seek martial law again. The President’s statement comes ahead of a parliamentary vote on his impeachment.

Yoon stated that his People Power Party (PPP) would decide his political future now. Following the statement PPP leader Han Dong-hun asked Yoon to resignation, saying he was no longer fit for office.

A 2/3rd majority is required in the Parliament to pass the motion of impeachment.



