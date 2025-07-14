South Korea to order all airlines flying Boeing planes to check fuel switches after AAIB flags issue in Air India 171 crash investigation 

The government in South Korea is set to issue a directive to all airlines in the country that are currently using Boeing planes in their fleet to inspect the functioning of fuel switches, Reuters reported. The development has come amid the news that fuel control switches in the crashed Air India flight 171 were found to be in the CUTOFF position moments before the plane went down last month.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary findings of the AI 171 flight crash investigation in a 15-page report. The report stated that fuel control switches, critical components that regulate engine power, were found to have moved from the “RUN” to the “CUTOFF” position moments before the aircraft went down.

A 2018 advisory by the Federal Aviation Administration in the USA has also been in focus amid all the discussion regarding the Air India crash. The 2018 Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) issued by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which flagged the “potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature” on certain Boeing aircraft.