Spanish town Jumilla bans celebration of Muslim festivals from public places

Jumilla, a town located in Southeastern Spain, has banned the celebration of Muslim festivals from public places. Public facilities such as civic centres and gyms will not be allowed to be used for Muslim festivals like Eid.

The ban in Jumilla, located in Murcia region, is the first time such a ban has come into place in Spain. The ban was introduced by the conservative People’s party and passed with the abstention of Vox party and the opposition of local leftwing parties.

Notably, Spain was under Islamic occupation for over 7 centuries starting from 711.

The latest proposal sates, “Municipal sports facilities cannot be used for religious, cultural or social activities alien to our identity unless organised by the local authority”.

Till now, the local municipal facilities were used to celebrate Eid-al-Adha and Eid-al-Fitr.