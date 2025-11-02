Tension erupted in Amla town of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, 1st November, after stones were thrown at a procession during the immersion of a Kali Mata idol. The immersion procession was passing through the Pir Manzil area when unidentified people hurled stones from behind nearby shops, leading to chaos and panic among participants.

According to the media reports, several people were injured in the attack, including Bajrang Dal worker Prafull Singh Tomar, who suffered a head injury. Another member of the organisation was also hit on the back by a stone and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the incident, a group of Bajrang Dal, along with other local organisations, staged a protest in front of the Amla police station, claiming that the administration did not make proper security arrangements for the religious procession. Police have deployed additional forces in the area to maintain peace and are investigating the incident to identify those who indulged in stone-pelting.