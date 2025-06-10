Strange person, should take anger management classes: Donald Trump on Greta Thunberg

A boat carrying Greta Thunberg and 11 other activists was intercepted by Israel on Sunday night. The boat had set sail from Sicily and was on its way to Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Following Israel’s interception, Greta Thunberg posted a pre-recorded video on social media saying that she had been kidnapped in international waters by Israeli forces.

When asked by a reporter what does he think about Thunberg’s claims of being kidnapped, US President Trump said, “She is a strange person. She is a young, angry person, I don’t know if it’s real anger; it’s hard to believe. She’s certainly different. I think she has to go to an anger management class, that’s my primary recommendation for her.”

“I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg”, the US President said.