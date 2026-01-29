On 28th January, the Supreme Court of India flagged the impact of stray dog attacks on tourism, particularly in coastal states such as Goa and Kerala. The remarks from the apex court came during the hearing of the ongoing case related to the stray dog menace. The three-judge Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice N V Anjaria took note of incidents involving tourists being attacked by stray dogs on beaches.

Justice Mehta observed that beaches attract stray dogs due to the presence of fish carcasses and food waste. He stated that such incidents have wider consequences. He remarked, “That affects tourism also,” while agreeing with submissions that stray dogs picked up from beaches cannot be released back into the same areas.

Court criticises vague state responses

The Bench expressed dissatisfaction over the vague affidavits filed by several states and Union Territories, noting that many failed to provide specific details on removal of stray dogs from public places or the number of dog bite incidents. Amicus Curiae Gaurav Aggarwal informed the court that while states had sought three to six months’ time to implement measures, concrete action on the ground remained limited.

The court reiterated that large, permanent infrastructure was not always necessary, but states must identify suitable places where dogs could be properly housed, particularly in sensitive public areas such as beaches frequented by tourists.

Foreign tourists bitten on Kerala beaches

There have been several instances where tourists were bitten by stray dogs in coastal states. For instance, a 26-year-old Italian national, Jessica Serena Alexander, who was in Kannur to celebrate Christmas, was bitten by a stray dog at Payyambalam beach.

In another incident, a 30-year-old Russian tourist identified as Alina was bitten by a stray dog at Kovalam Lighthouse beach on 8th November while walking towards the lighthouse in the evening.

The court will continue to hear submissions from remaining states and UTs, and the NHAI, on 29th January at 2 pm.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace that can be checked here.