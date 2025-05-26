“Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi”: PM Modi’s dire warning to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 26) delivered a blistering speech in Gujarat’s Bhuj, celebrating India’s meteoric economic rise and firing a no-holds-barred warning to Pakistan over its persistent flirtation with terror.

“Pakistan ko atanki bimari se mukt karne ke liye, Pakistan ki awaam ko aage aana hoga. Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi,” he declared, sending ripples across the border. (To rid Pakistan of the disease of terrorism, its people must take the lead. Live a peaceful life and earn your bread — or my bullet awaits.)

PM Modi to terror sympathisers in Pakistan: 'Sukh chaain ki roti khao, warna meri goli toh hai hi' pic.twitter.com/PNX1P42CE4 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 26, 2025

Standing firm on national security and international credibility, PM Modi didn’t mince words. With India having leapfrogged Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, he urged Pakistan’s citizens to reflect on their country’s isolation and ruin.

“India welcomes tourists. Pakistan breeds terrorists — and calls that tourism,” he said caustically. “What have you gained? Those who nurtured terror have wrecked your future. Look where we stand, and where you’ve fallen.”

Modi’s speech wasn’t just about symbolism — it was backed by substance. He inaugurated development projects worth over ₹50,000 crore, reinforcing his government’s focus on growth alongside grit.

Responding to the recent Pahalgam attack, the PM said he had given Pakistan 15 days to act against the perpetrators. “But clearly, terrorism is their bread and butter,” he quipped grimly. “And that’s why Operation Sindoor is not just a mission — it’s a war to save humanity.”

Recalling decisive military action, Modi added: “On the night of May 9, when Pakistan targeted civilians, our forces responded with double the firepower — reducing their air bases to rubble.”

In a moving moment during his roadshow in Vadodara, the family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi — one of the brave women officers who briefed the nation on cross-border strikes under Operation Sindoor — joined the PM’s event, drawing cheers from the crowd.

In Modi’s Bhuj address, there was no room for ambiguity. It was a speech of steel — equipped with statistics, soaked in patriotism, and directed straight at Rawalpindi’s terror factories.