Supreme Court allows Delhi BJP government to withdraw cases against Centre and LG filed by the AAP government

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led Delhi government to withdraw all seven petitions filed by the erstwhile Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih allowed the government to withdraw the cases after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government, sought to withdraw the pleas.

Bhati said the Delhi government had filed an application seeking the withdrawal of seven cases pending in the apex court, which challenged the authority of the LG in several committees, including solid waste management, Yamuna cleaning and against the validity of Acts and ordinances.

The cases that the Delhi government sought to withdraw were related to an Additional plea reasserting that the LG is constitutionally required to act on the aid and advice of the GNCTD’s council of ministers and another seeking directives regarding the appointment of the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The Delhi government has also decided to drop its challenge to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and LG orders relating to the release of payments to government-appointed lawyers and the process for appointing advocates-on-record and other legal representatives in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

Another plea that the Delhi government has sought to withdraw was the AAP government’s plea challenging the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Act, 2023, which created an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

Another case that sought to be withdrawn was against a decision of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which asked the LG to head a high-level committee constituted to deal with issues concerning the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River. The apex court had stayed the order in July 2023.

It further sought to withdraw the plea where the AAP government had alleged the non-release of sanctioned funds for the Delhi Jal Board for the financial year 2023-2025 by the Finance Department of GNCTD.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)