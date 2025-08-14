On 14th August, the Supreme Court of India cancelled the bail granted by the Karnataka High Court to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda and five others in the Renukaswamy murder case.

A Bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan allowed the Karnataka Government’s appeal and termed the High Court order “perverse” and a “mechanical exercise of power”. The Court held that granting bail risked influencing witnesses and impacting the trial. Justice Pardiwala stressed that “no man is above law or below it” and warned jail authorities against giving the accused any special treatment.

On 9th June last year, the body of 33-year-old auto driver Renukaswamy was found allegedly killed following an attack ordered by Darshan over derogatory social media remarks against Gowda. Darshan was arrested on 11th June 2024. Later, Karnataka High Court granted him bail in October on medical grounds and regular bail in December. The State challenged the order before the apex court, which has now revoked it.