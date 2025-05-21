Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking FIR against justice Yashwant Verma, tells petitioner to ‘go to PM and President’

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday, May 21, rejected a PIL seeking FIR against the tainted judge Yashwant Verma, at whose residence currency notes worth several crore rupees were found burned. The SC has asked the petitioner to go to the Prime Minister and the President of India if they want to have an FIR against the judge.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and justice Ujjal Bhuyan told, “Mr Nedumpara, there was an in-house inquiry. Just see the press release on the Supreme Court website that says that it has been forwarded to the President of India and the Prime Minister of India. You are seeking writ of mandamus. So follow the basic rule. First, make a representation to these authorities before whom issue is pending. And then come by for writ of mandamus. Follow basic rule.”

The PIL was brought by advocate Matthews Nedumpara.