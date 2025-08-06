Supreme Court seeks ECI reply on plea against Bihar SIR and deletion of 65 lakh names from electoral rolls

On Wednesday, August 6, Supreme Court of India sought the response of Election Commission of India after hearing the plea filed against Special Intensive Revision exercise of Election Commission being carried out in Bihar. Notably, ECI had identified 65 lakhs fake or duplicate voters during the exercise and removed them from the rolls.

Notably, the plea had been moved in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disclose details of 65 lakh names that have been deleted from electoral rolls.

The plea has been filed by Advocate Prashant Bhushan on behalf of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and NK Singh.

The revised draft electoral roll was shared by ECI on August 1.