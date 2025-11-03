In a bizarre incident during the Bihar elections, Mangru Yadav, father of Bhojpuri star and RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, had his wallet stolen while campaigning for his son in Chhapra.

Mangru Yadav was attending a rally to seek votes for Khesari when a crowd gathered around him to click selfies, and in the process, someone quietly lifted his wallet from his pocket.

In a viral video, Mangru Yadav is seen lamenting the theft in the local dialect, saying, “What can I even say… people were clicking photos, and at the same time, they were also pulling money from my pocket.”

He adds, “They took away my ₹5,000. That money would have lasted me a few days… but they cleaned me out completely. The boys vanished in no time.” Another person in the video also claims that his mobile phone was stolen during the same rally.