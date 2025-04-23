Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir 

The Islamic government of the Taliban in Afghanistan has condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that has claimed 28 lives, mostly Hindu men. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has stated that they condemn the brutal murder of tourists in Pahalgam.

#BREAKING: Taliban Government of Afghanistan condemns the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir by the Pakistani terrorists. pic.twitter.com/OFPHxkQE5X — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 23, 2025

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

The statement adds that such incidents undermine the efforts to ensure regional security and stability.

It is to note that while the Taliban have expressed solidarity with the victim families and condemned the attack, the overall reponse from the Pakistan government was to deflect blame and claim ‘internal security problems’ of India are behind the attack.

On 22 April, multiple terrorists armed with assault rifles ambushed tourists in Baisaran valley, a popular picnic spot in Pahalgam. Hindu men were identified and shot dead before their wives and children.