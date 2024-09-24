Tamil actor Karthi apologises to Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on Tirupati laddu row

Actor Karthik Sivakumar, popularly known as Karthi, has apologised to superstar and current Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, for his comments that seemed to make light of the controversy around Tirupati laddus.

Karthi, while promoting his upcoming movie Meiyazhagan had said that “Let us not talk about laddus now. It’s a sensitive topic. We do not need it” when an interviewer offered him the sweets.

Pawan Kalyan, who has undertaken an 11-day ‘Prayaschitta Diksha’ as penance for use of animal fat in Tirupati laddu prasadam, didn’t take the comments kindly and warned film industry folks to not talk about the Tirupati row if they can’t talk respectfully about the issue.

Following the reprimand, Karthi posted an apology on social media platform X:

Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards. — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) September 24, 2024

