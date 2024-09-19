Thursday, September 19, 2024
Beef fat, pig fat and fish oil used in Tirupati temple laddus: NDDB test report confirms allegations of Chandrababu Naidu

According to a report by the National Dairy Development Board's "Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food" (CALF) laboratory in Gujarat, animal fat was found in the ghee used to prepare the prasad

OpIndia Staff
Image via NewsMeter
33

The test results have revealed, shockingly, that beef tallow, fish oil, lard (pig fat) and palm oil among other things were used to make laddus which were distributed as prasad or prasadam (sacred food according to Hindu tradition) at the popular Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage. “They (YSRC government) not only provided substandard food to the devotees, such as Anna Prasadam in Tirumala, but also used inferior quality ingredients to make prasadam, which is offered to Lord Venkateswara. Instead of using pure ghee, they used animal fat,” Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s startling charge had raised major concerns among the devotees. However, his statement has unfortunately been found to be true.

According to a report by the National Dairy Development Board’s “Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food” (CALF) laboratory in Gujarat, animal fat was found in the ghee used to prepare the prasad for the hordes of worshippers that flocked to the sacred site during the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s (YSRCP) rule. “The S value of all equations for sample coded as AB023654 are falling out of the range as prescribed by the method. If any S-value falls outside the corresponding limits, consider the sample to contain a foreign fat,” the report highlighted.

As per the report, the laddus used Fish Oil, Beef tallow which is a form of fat, and Lard which is form of fart obtained from pigs. The laddus also used vegetarian ingredients like Soya Bean, Sunflower, Olive, Rapseed, Linseed, Wheat germ, Maize germ, Cotton Seed, Coconut, Palm kernel fat, and Palm Oil.

“Today, we are using pure ghee and cleansed the system in the temple. The quality of prasadam and food has improved and steps are being taken to make further improvements,” Chandrababu Naidu added during his address at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislative party meeting on 18th September. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) manage the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. The charges were refuted by YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy who termed the accusations as “malicious” and added that the TDP supremo would “stoop to any level for political gain.”

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, located in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, is one of the most revered Hindu temples in the world. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Vishnu, it is perched atop the Tirumala hills, part of the Seshachalam Range. Devotees from all over the globe visit the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings, making it one of the richest and busiest pilgrimage sites in India.

Managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust overseen by the Andhra Pradesh government, the temple is renowned for its grand rituals, including the famous “Laddu Prasadam,” which is considered divine. Festivals like Brahmotsavam attract millions of devotees, showcasing the temple’s cultural and spiritual significance.

