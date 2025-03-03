Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges Tamil people to have babies immediately to counter delimitation

Delimitation exercise in India is scheduled for the year 2026. Under delimitation, Lok Sabha and Assembly seats will be redrawn as per the population. However, this planned exercise has caused a furore in the state of Tamil Nadu, with current Chief Minister proposing a novel way to counter the exercise.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has urged Tamil people to have children immediately, so that they can counter the impact of population-based delimitation exercise next year.

MK Stalin has warned the state’s people that population-based delimitation could impact Tamil Nadu’s political representation and called on the residents to listen to him. Notably, Tamil Nadu has 39 MPs in the current Lok Sabha.

“I won’t say take your time, but immediately have your baby”, the Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief said. He added that state’s family planning programs has now put the state at a disadvantage.