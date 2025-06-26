Tamil Nadu: Retired army veteran donates property worth Rs 4 crores to temple after being neglected by his daughters

Documents for property worth over 4 crore were found in the donation box at a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district. The donation was made by a 65-year-old army veteran after feeling neglected by his daughters for years.

The daughters are now seeking legal remedies to reclaim the properties.

The temple authorities informed that the two property documents received in the Hundi (donation box) are for 10 percent of the land and a single-storey house situated near the temple, Arulmigu Renugambal Amman. The temple has 11 Hundis. The money donated in the hundi by devotees is regularly counted every two months, said HR&CE officials. During a routine inspection, apart from coins and currencies, original property documents were found tucked inside. A handwritten note was also found along with the document, the official added.

S Vijayan, a resident of Kesavapuram village near Arani town, donated the property. He has reportedly visited the temple since his youth. In a probe, it was revealed he had been living alone for nearly a decade after his wife’s death. Over the years, he received no support from his family, not even for his daily needs. In recent months, his daughters had allegedly been urging him to hand over his properties to them, which resulted in the donation of the properties- one worth ₹3 crore and another worth ₹1 crore- to the temple.