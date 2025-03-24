Tamil Nadu: House of YouTuber Savukku Shankar, who accused Stalin govt of corruption, attacked; alleges police complicity

Tamil YouTuber Savukku Shankar, known for his controversial views, has alleged that a group posing as sanitation workers forcibly entered his home, dumped sewage in his kitchen and bedroom, and later threatened him via video call.

According to police sources, the intruders claimed they were angered by Shankar’s alleged derogatory remarks about sanitation workers in one of his videos.

However, many suspect the attack to be a response to Savukku Shankar’s remarks regarding alleged corruption in the allocation of sewer cleaning machines under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s administration.

In a series of videos posted on X, Shankar claimed that the incident occurred in his absence, leaving his mother alone at home when the intruders broke in. He further stated that after calling his mother to assess the situation, the gang appeared on a video call and issued threats.

Shankar also alleged that although he promptly informed the police, only a Sub-Inspector and a constable arrived at the scene. He claimed that the attackers remained on the premises for hours, staging a protest instead of leaving.

Savukku Shankar has alleged that the police were complicit in the attack. He claimed that as he was leaving his residence, the intruders arrived in a bus, and a stone was reportedly thrown at his vehicle. When his mother refused to open the door, the group allegedly forced their way in through the back entrance and proceeded to vandalize the house.