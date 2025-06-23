Tej Pratap Yadav breaks silence after RJD exit, claims conspiracy by party insiders

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, finally broke his silence after being expelled from both his party and family. In a conversation with ANI, he claimed that a cabal of 4-5 individuals plotted against him to oust him from the party and alienate him. He added that the masses of Bihar have witnessed the ‘injustice’ meted out to him and that he won’t back down, but fight it out in the public.

#WATCH | On Lalu Prasad Yadav expelling him from RJD & Yadav family, Tej Pratap Yadav says, " I'm not the one to get scared…I will face the situation…I will reveal the names of those 4-5 people who have done this to me…"



"The people of Bihar have seen how I have been… pic.twitter.com/AGXUHrDDQa — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025

Tej Pratap also claimed that his life is under threat and asked the Bihar government to enhance his security. He accused the same group responsible for sabotaging his personal life of plotting to get him ostracised from his family and party.

He said he would fight the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, stating that he won’t form a new party but will take on the contest directly with the help of the people. “Why can’t I fight the election? Who will prevent me from doing so?” he said, stating his struggle now is for truth and justice, something which can only be brought about by the people.