Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says state nearing bankruptcy, ‘can’t fix it even if you cut me into pieces’

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has highlighted the dire financial condition of the state, and appealed to government employees not to launch any protests. Speaking at a media organisation’s event in Hyderabad, the CM said, “Telangana needs Rs 22,500 crores every month to meet its obligations. But it is able to raise only Rs 18,500 crores. Even if you (employees) cut me into pieces, the state can not generate more than Rs 18,500 crores”, he added.

Warning the people against hunger strikes and protests, he added, “Tell me, should we stop all welfare schemes? Should we raise fuel prices to Rs 200 per litre? That is not right. Protests and hunger strikes at this stage by any government employee groups would lead to a complete collapse of the government machinery,” he added.

Blaming the former BRS government, Reddy said, “They (BRS) destroyed the system. They did not repay the loans. We have taken Rs 1.58 lakh loans and have already repaid Rs 1.54 lakh. We are trying to rebuild the system. For the first time in a decade, government employees are receiving their salaries on the first of every month. I am entitled to First Class air travel, but I am flying economy. Financial institutions are treating us like thieves. Please bear with us. Do not become political pawns and collapse the system,” he appealed to government employees.