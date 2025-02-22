Telangana: Roof of under construction tunnel collapses in Nagarkurnool, several workers feared trapped inside

A portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Telangana on Saturday, February 22. Around 30 workers are suspected to be trapped after the collapse of the tunnel. Reportedly, the collapse occurred on a portion of the tunnel behind the Srisailam dam when some workers had gone inside to repair a leak. Rescue operations are currently underway.

The tunnel that collapsed is located in Amrabad on the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district.

Reacting to the development, Telangana CMO said, “some people were injured in the incident.”

The statement added that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has ordered the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and personnel from the fire department and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to take up relief measures immediately.

Reportedly, the tunnel that collapsed had reopened just 4 days ago.