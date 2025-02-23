Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue workers move closer to trapped workers

A section of the tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project collapsed on Saturday, February 22, in Telangana. Rescuers have been trying to rescue the trapped worker since then. Now, the rescuers have inched closer to the workers trapped inside the tunnel with operations underway to extricate them, officials said on Sunday, February 23.

8 workers are feared trapped in the tunnel, 14 KMs away from Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana. The rescue workers called out their names but they were yet to get any response from the workers.

Earlier, a 96-member NDRF team and personnel from the Indian Army’s Engineer Task Force (ETF) reached Domalapenta last night to help in the rescue efforts.

PM Narendra Modi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy have mobilised all resources to help with the rescue of the trapped workers.