Tension in Assam: Fans clash with police outside Baksa Jail after arrest of five in singer Zubeen Garg’s death probe

Tensions erupted in Baksa district of Assam on Wednesday, 15th October, after violent protests broke out outside the District Jail following the arrival of five accused arrested in connection with the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg. The situation quickly turned chaotic when angry fans gathered near the jail and attacked the vehicles carrying the accused.

The five who were arrested are event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager of Zubeen’s Siddharth Sharma, his cousin and suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg, and two personal security officers (PSOs) one of whom has been named as Nandeswar Bora.

Earlier this morning, the five arrested persons were brought to Baksa from Guwahati under tight security after they informed CJM Kamrup (Metro) through the Legal Aid Defense Counsel that there is a threat to their lives if they were to be sent to Guwahati Central Jail where several dreaded criminals, including many ULFA cadres, are lodged. Authorities, therefore, decided to lodge them in the newly-built Baksa central jail.

When the police car in which the accused was being taken reached the jail compound, hundreds of Zubeen Garg’s supporters, protesting for justice to the singer, started raising slogans and pelted stones. The assault destroyed a number of cars, including a police van.

The people resisted holding the accused in the just-opened Baksa District Jail, claiming that their presence would “desecrate” the facility as it has no other prisoners at the moment. Most of the demonstrators insisted on turning over the accused to them to be given “instant justice.

To bring the situation under control, police had to fire several rounds in the air and use tear gas shells to disperse the mob. During the clash, one police vehicle was set on fire, and several officers sustained minor injuries. Heavy security has since been deployed around the jail and nearby areas to prevent further violence. Officials later said the situation was tense but under control.

Zubeen Garg passed away on 19th September while swimming in the sea in Singapore. He was there to perform at the 4th edition of the North East India Festival, organised by Mahanta and his company. The death of Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved singers, has caused deep anger and grief across the state. Zubeen, who gained national fame with his hit song Ya Ali.

The role of people who were with him at the tour and at the time of the deah has come under scanner, because it has been suspected that he died because of negligence of people who were with him. It has been reported he died due to seizure while swimming at the sea. Zubeen Garg was a pateint of seizure, and was hospitalised several times in the past. His doctors had advised him to stay away from water and fire.

Moreover, he used to work or party at night and sleep in the first half of the day. Most people of Assam including his manager and band members were aware of these facts. Despite that, they partied the whole night and then went to the sea directly to the sea in the morning in a yatch booked by some people from Assam staying at Singapore. It has been argued that it was the duty of the manager and others to ensure that Zubeen Garg gets proper rest and he does not go into water.

Following the public outrage, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT later arrested five people, including the event organiser and the singer’s own manager, in connection with the case.

Zubeen Garg’s sudden death has left a lasting void in Assam’s cultural world, and the ongoing investigation continues to keep emotions high across the state.