Terror attack in Pahalgam: Six injured as terrorists open fire at tourists, army launches manhunt

At least six tourists were injured on Tuesday after terrorists opened fire at a resort in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Army and police teams quickly reached the area and have launched a search operation. So far, no exchange of fire has been reported.

A woman survivor told PTI, “My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured,” as she pleaded for urgent medical help.

#BREAKING: Terrorists attack reported in Pahalgam of South Kashmir. Female tourist called PCR of Kashmir Police stating terrorists opened fire on them with husband tepid geeky critically injured with bullet injuries on head. 6-7 more tourists likely injured. Police/Army rushing. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 22, 2025

Just days earlier, security forces uncovered a sophisticated terror base in Kishtwar’s Chhatru forests during a 25-day operation. Believed to be used by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the hideout was stocked with food, religious texts, GPS devices, solar panels, and even Wi-Fi, showcasing the group’s advanced planning and resources.

The two incidents highlight the continued threat of terrorism in Kashmir and the growing technological edge of groups like JeM.