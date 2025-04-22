Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Terror attack in Pahalgam: Six injured as terrorists open fire at tourists, army launches manhunt

At least six tourists were injured on Tuesday after terrorists opened fire at a resort in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Army and police teams quickly reached the area and have launched a search operation. So far, no exchange of fire has been reported.

A woman survivor told PTI, “My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured,” as she pleaded for urgent medical help.

Just days earlier, security forces uncovered a sophisticated terror base in Kishtwar’s Chhatru forests during a 25-day operation. Believed to be used by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the hideout was stocked with food, religious texts, GPS devices, solar panels, and even Wi-Fi, showcasing the group’s advanced planning and resources.

The two incidents highlight the continued threat of terrorism in Kashmir and the growing technological edge of groups like JeM.

