Terrorists and their masters will be punished with same barbarity they inflicted upon Hindu mothers and sisters’, Yogi Adityanath reacts to Pahalgam massacre

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has stated that swift and decisive action will be taken against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. Highlighting the way Hindu men were targeted and killed before their wives, daughters and sisters, UP CM stated that justice will be served in the same cold-blooded manner the way the terrorists killed family members of Hindu mothers and sisters, and there should be no doubt about it.

हम आश्वस्त करते हैं कि जिस तरीके से जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में जो कृत्य आतंकवादियों ने किए हैं, हिंदू माँ-बहनों के सिंदूर के साथ जिस प्रकार की बर्बरता की गई है, उसी प्रकार से आतंकवादियों और उनके आकाओं को इसकी सजा जरूर मिलेगी… इसमें किसी को कोई संदेह नहीं होना चाहिए। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 24, 2025

On April 22, armed terrorists launched a brutal attack against innocent tourists at a popular picnic spot atop the mountains in Pahalgam. Hindu men were asked their name, identity before being shot dead. Reports say that the terrorists made sure none the tourists the are killing are Muslims. 28 persons have lost their lives and several others have been injured in the attack.

India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and issued orders to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to immediately send military personnel away.