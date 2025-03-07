‘The day 25 crore Muslims of this country realise their strength, they will throw Brahmins out’: Video of hate speech threatening Hindus goes viral

Amidst the raging debate over the glorification of Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb, an undated video of a group of Muslim extremists spewing venom against Hindus, particularly Brahmins, has gone viral on the internet. In the video, one of the Islamists claims that if 25 crore Muslims of India realise their potential, Brahmins will be thrown out of the country.

“We Muslims are about 25 crores in India. The day we realise our strength, we will evict Brahamanwadis out of this country,” said one of the Islamists addressing a large group of people.

Anyone who thinks this is confined to Brahmins or certain castes is mistaken. Sooner or later, they will target you, caste by caste. Their aim is to divide & attack Hindus. pic.twitter.com/roYcD89nVa — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 7, 2025

The video has gone viral in the wake of the ongoing discourse on controversial Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb, glorified and lionised by radical sections of the society for his penchant to massacre non-Muslims, most notably Hindus, for their stout refusal to convert to Islam and standing up to religious absolutism.