“Ukhaad diya”: The Habitat owner’s old tweet mocking illegal demolition of Kangana’s office goes viral

An old tweet of the owner of the recently vandalised studio ‘The Habitat’ mocking illegal demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office has gone viral on the internet. The Habitat was vandalised by Shiv Sena workers after Kunal Kamra shared a provocative video shot at the location that mocked former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Kamra, who reportedly scampered away to Tamil Nadu after Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP formed a government at the centre, suffered a backlash after Shiv Sainiks attacked The Habitat and vandalised it for hosting the controversial ‘comedian’ for his show that had provocative remarks against the Sena leader.

However, amidst the ongoing controversy an old tweet of The Habitat owner mocking Kangana Ranaut after Sanjay Raut and Kunal Kamra ridiculed her in a show has been going viral on the internet. Balraj Singh Ghai, the owner of The Habitat, had reportedly tweeted “Ukhaad Liya” on Kunal Kamra’s tweet deriding Ms Ranaut after illegal demolition of her office.

Source: X

Balraj Ghai, who goes by the handle @balrajghai, tweeted “Ukhaad diya” on Kamra’s tweet mocking Kangana Ranaut.

On Sunday, 23rd of March, Shiv Sena workers reportedly vandalised the hotel – The Unicontinental Mumbai, in Khar – where Kunal Kamra did his “comedy” skit. Members of Shiv Sena also gathered outside various police stations demanding action against Kamra.

In his skit, Kunal Kamra performed a parody song set to the tune of the 1997 Bollywood song ‘Dil to pagal hai’. In that, he had referred to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as ‘Gaddar’ (traitor) for his defection in 2022. Shortly after it was shared online, a raft of Shiv Sena workers swarmed at The Habitat and vandalised the studio.