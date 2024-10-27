There was no response from India to 26/11 terror attack: EAM Jaishankar recalls Mumbai terror attack

On Sunday, October 27, External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S Jaishankar recalled the Mumbai terror attack of 26th November 2008, and highlighted how India didn’t respond at all to the dastardly terror attack.

“We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai. That there was a terror attack and there was no response. Mumbai is a symbol of counter-terrorism for India and the world,” PTI quoted the minister as saying.

Notably, on 26th November 2008, terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai, India’s commercial capital, and launched an unprecedented terror attack. 166 people lost their lives in the terror attack and over 300 were injured.