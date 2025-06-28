In a heartwarming incident from Ayodhya, a young Muslim man has embraced Sanatan Dharma and adopted the name Krishna Yadav, leaving many surprised and inspired. Krishna, who lives in a rented home in Karam Ali Ka Purwa under the Cantt police station limits, works at a local sweet shop. Having lost both his parents, his only close family is his sister Shabnam, who resides in Kota Sarai on Raipur Road.

Krishna shared that he had long been spiritually drawn to Sanatan Dharma. The serene chants of temple aartis and the recitation of holy scriptures had a profound impact on him, offering him a sense of inner peace and purpose that he hadn’t experienced before.

“This religion gives me a deep sense of calm. It speaks to my soul,” he said.

Moved by his devotion, Mahant Parmatma Das of a temple in Bharatkund formally initiated him into the faith through Vedic rituals. During the ceremony, he was gifted a Hanuman Chalisa and blessed with temple prasad.

Krishna’s decision has become a talking point in Ayodhya, with many calling it a testament to the spiritual magnetism and universal appeal of Sanatan Dharma. His journey reflects the quiet yet powerful influence of faith rooted in peace and devotion.