TMC councillor Riyazuddin arrested after massive bomb blast in his illegally occupied flat damages building

In Bengal’s Titagarh, North 24 Parganas district, a TMC councillor named Mohammad Riyazuddin has been arrested after a bomb went off in a flat he had illegally occupied. The bomb went off in a flat occupied by Riyazuddin and caused substantial damage to the multistorey building the flat was a part of.

Riyazuddin was arrested along with two of his associates on the morning of Monday, May 19.

The bomb blew off the wall of the fifth floor flat and landed debris on a shanty’s tin roof outside the premises, breaking the tin roof. The walls of flats adjacent to the one occupied by Riyazuddin have developed cracks, threatening the integrity of the whole building. However, no casualties were reported.

Indra Badan Jha, the DCP of Barackpore, has informed the media that the blast was reported to be a powerful one, and an expert team will examine what sort of explosives were kept by Riyazuddin.

Anil Gupta, the real estate developer who owns the building, has informed that the fifth-floor flat was forcefully occupied by the TMC councillor and he never paid the price.